Stoke City have been involved in their fair share of extraordinary matches over the course of their history.

In 1937, the Potters defeated West Bromwich Albion 10-3 in the top-flight whilst a memorable showdown with Luton Town in 1982 ended in a 4-4 draw.

Since the turn of the century, Stoke have been involved in high-scoring clashes with the likes of Liverpool, Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you 20 questions about some of Stoke’s craziest ever results.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

20 quiz questions about some of Stoke City's craziest ever results - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who was in charge of Stoke City when they beat Liverpool 6-1 in 2015? Tony Pulis Michael O'Neill Mark Hughes Paul Lambert