Quizzes
20 quiz questions about some of Reading FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?
Reading FC have been involved in some incredible fixtures over the years, games full of goals and littered with chaos.
We’ve dived into a selection of those here, looking at Reading’s biggest wins, biggest defeats and some of their highest scoring games over their history, putting together a 20-question quiz sure to test you.
It’s far harder than you might think, so good luck scoring 20/20!
Take on the quiz below and, as always, let us know how you get on: