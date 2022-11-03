Middlesbrough
20 quiz questions about some of Middlesbrough’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?
Middlesbrough have endured a poor start to the Championship with mixed results so far and will be hoping Michael Carrick can inject life back into their season.
So, in this latest quiz, we take a look at some of Middlesbrough’s craziest-ever results as we task you with casting your mind back far and wide throughout Boro’s history.
Can you score 100%? Give it a go below and make sure to share your scores on social media, whether it be Facebook or Twitter, so we can see how you get on!