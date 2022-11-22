Like most clubs in the EFL, Luton Town have been involved in some crazily exciting contests over the years.

Whilst we wait and see how this season plays out for the Bedfordshire outfit, here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that will test your knowledge of some of the wildest games Luton have been involved in during their existence.

Can you manage to ace this quiz and score full marks?

Let us know on social media!

20 quiz questions about some of Luton Town’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or false: Luton's record victory was a 10-0 win! True False