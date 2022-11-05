20 quiz questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

Huddersfield Town have been involved in some crazy games over the years but how much can you remember about them?

In this following quiz on the Terriers, we’re looking at some of the most incredible matches the club has been involved in and you need to see if you can get full marks on questions around those games – there are 20 in all to attempt.

1 of 20 What is their biggest ever league win? 9-1 10-1