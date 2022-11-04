Derby County have been involved in some outright crazy games during their long and storied history.

The Rams find themselves down in League One at the moment but have competed right at the summit of English football at points and even had some forays in Europe.

Today we’re looking at four of the Rams’ maddest results ever and asking – can you score 20 out of 20 on our quiz?

Trust us, it’s not going to be easy…

20 quiz questions about some of Derby County's craziest ever results - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Who did Derby beat 7-0 in the League Cup in the 1990s – their record victory in the competition? Gillingham Colchester United Southend United Peterborough United