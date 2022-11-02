Coventry City moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers midweek.

The Sky Blues endured a difficult start to the Championship campaign, but results in recent weeks have seen Mark Robins’ side turn their fortunes around.

Coventry will be aiming to continue their climb up the second division table as they look to improve upon their 12th place finish last season.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

20 quiz questions about some of Coventry City's craziest ever results - Can you score 20/20? 1 of 20 What year did Coventry City secure their first ever win at Villa Park? 1994 1996 1998 2000