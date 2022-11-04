Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

20 quiz questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Charlton Athletic have been involved in some epic battles over the years and have produced some crazy scorelines along the way. 

Whilst we wait and see what this season will hold for the Addicks, and whether any crazy scorelines arise during this campaign, here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that will test your knowledge of some of these manic affairs involving the London club. 

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Addicks quiz?

20 quiz questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

True or false: Charlton's record victory was 12-0!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 quiz questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: