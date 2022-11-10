It’s been nearly 130 years since Bristol City Football Club was founded and the Robins have been involved in some truly crazy games during that time.

The Championship club played in all four English divisions, enjoyed plenty of promotions and endured their fair share of relegations, gone on exciting cup runs and suffered final heartbreak, and upset some big clubs as well as slipping up when they were the favourites.

Our quiz today is all about some of their craziest results – can you score 20/20?

20 quiz questions about some of Bristol City's craziest ever results - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Who did Bristol City beat 8-2 on the final day of the 2014/15 League One season? Bradford City Walsall Swindon Town Doncaster Rovers