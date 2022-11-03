Bolton Wanderers will be eyeing a place in the top six in League One this season despite it being just their second since promotion from League Two.

Ian Evatt’s stock continues to rise as he builds a squad capable of competing with the financial big-hitters in the third tier, but they still have a way to go before establishing themselves as play-off certainties.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see how well you remember these four crazy Bolton results, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

20 quiz questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 In the club's 2021/22 6-0 win v Sunderland, who started in goal? Joel Dixon Matt Gilks James Trafford Matthew Alexander