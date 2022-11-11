Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

20 quiz questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

Blackburn Rovers have certainly been involved in some eventful games throughout the years.

The club have seen some high scoring and hugely significant games that have had a considerable impact on them, either for better or for worse.

But just how much do you know about some of those craziest matches they have ever been involved in?

In order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about some of those most remarkable of Blackburn Rovers fixtures, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 20

In what year did Blackburn beat Rossendale 11-0 to record the biggest win in their history?


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

20 quiz questions about some of Blackburn Rovers' craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

