Birmingham City are a club that have endured plenty of ups and downs in recent history.

In the last 15 years, the Blues have played Premier League football, won a domestic honour, suffered relegation’s to the Championship and flirted with relegation to the third tier on multiple occasions.

With John Eustace now at the helm, there appears to be a real feel-good factor surrounding the Blues at present and long may it continue.

Having said all of that, though, here at FLW, we thought we’d put together a short quiz about some of the craziest results the club have experienced in recent years.

See if you can score 100% below – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

20 quiz questions about some of Birmingham City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 WHO DID BLUES BEAT IN THE 2011 LEAGUE CUP FINAL? SPURS ARSENAL