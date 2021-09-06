Sheffield Wednesday have made a strong start to the season and will be hoping that they can mount a serious promotion push this term.

The Owls were relegated to the third-tier at the end of the 2020/21 campaign for the first time in ten years, with Wednesday’s six-point deduction ultimately meaning that they would ply their trade in League One.

41 games remain of this EFL season, and whilst it is only the beginning, the early signs suggest that fans have a lot to be excited about.

As we wait for the international break to pass and domestic football to resume, here are 20 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s start to the new season.

20 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the League One table? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th