Sheffield United have not come out the blocks as they would have hoped after last season’s relegation to the Championship.

The Blades find themselves without a second-tier victory in the five games they have played thus far, but deadline deals have raised the spirits at Bramall Lane.

Slavisa Jokanovic is in pursuit of guiding his third Championship team to second-tier glory this season, after winning promotion with Watford and Fulham.

Here, we have devised a 20-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Sheffield United’s start to the season.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

20 quiz questions about Sheffield United’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where do Sheffield United currently sit in the Championship table? 21st 22nd 23rd 24th