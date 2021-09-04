20 quiz questions about Reading FC’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

After losing four of their opening five league games, Reading will be hoping to vastly improve on this form in their next set of Championship fixtures.

With new signings Baba Rahman, Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater yet to make their debut for the Royals, these new signings could prove to be the difference in a Berkshire side that desperately needs a boost at this point in the season.

Their start to the 2021/22 campaign has been a complete contrast to their last, with the Championship outfit going unbeaten in their first eight games of the 2020/21 season and looking like early promotion hopefuls.

Less than 12 months later, with two young prospects in Michael Olise and Omar Richards gone and the Royals struggling with their EFL-imposed transfer embargo, the mood couldn’t be any different at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

