The month of August was a very interesting one for Preston North End with it feeling like the Lilywhites ended the month with a completely different team to how they started it.

Three defeats on the trot saw negativity and panic set in but after back-to-back league victories in the last two weeks and deadline day arrivals, there’s reason to be optimistic for the rest of the season.

With the international break in full flow, why not take our new North End quiz relating to the start of this campaign? Try and get all 20 questions right to prove how good your PNE knowledge is!

20 quiz questions about Preston North End’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Which Premier League team did North End face and lose to in pre-season? Man Utd Man City Liverpool Everton