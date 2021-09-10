20 quiz questions about Portsmouth’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

After their 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic just before the international break, they will be hoping to bounce back in their next set of fixtures after a reasonably promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

In all fairness, Danny Cowley’s side probably owe Pompey fans a top-six finish this term after their decline in the second half of last season and heartbreaking loss against Accrington Stanley on the final day to consign them to another year of third-tier football.

They will be hoping the summer signings of Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell and Mahlon Romeo with their Championship experience will help them in their quest to return to the second tier, although they will need to improve on their last two results against Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers if they want to do so.

We’re testing you on Pompey’s opening five league games and their summer business in this 20-question quiz, as we reflect on their 2021/22 campaign so far.

Can you get all 20? There’s only one way to find out!

1 of 20 Gavin Bazunu arrived at the club on loan on which date? 25th June 1st July 5th July 10th July