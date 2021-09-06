The final few months of the 2020-21 season were a nightmare for Plymouth Argyle, so fans will be delighted to see that they’ve gotten off to a better start in 2021-22.

Ryan Lowe’s side have lost just once in the league so far and there’s positive signs with the likes of Luke Jephcott banging in the goals once again.

Argyle fans – try our new quiz that is all about your club’s August and see if you can get full marks!

20 quiz questions about Plymouth Argyle’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who did Plymouth play on the opening day of the season? Sunderland Wycombe Rotherham Wigan