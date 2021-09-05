20 quiz questions about Oxford United’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

It’s been a reasonably solid start to the 2021/22 campaign for Oxford United.

With ten points from their opening six league games, Karl Robinson’s side currently sit seventh in the League One table, putting them in early contention for a potential play-off push.

But just how much do you know about the U’s campaign up until now?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about Oxford’s season so far, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 20 Who did Oxford play in their first game of the season? Cambridge Doncaster MK Dons Rotherham