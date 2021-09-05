Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

20 quiz questions about Oxford United’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Published

7 mins ago

on

It’s been a reasonably solid start to the 2021/22 campaign for Oxford United.

With ten points from their opening six league games, Karl Robinson’s side currently sit seventh in the League One table, putting them in early contention for a potential play-off push.

But just how much do you know about the U’s campaign up until now?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about Oxford’s season so far, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 20

Who did Oxford play in their first game of the season?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 quiz questions about Oxford United’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: