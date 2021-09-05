20 quiz questions about MK Dons’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

MK Dons have got off to a solid enough start to the season in League One with them having managed to pick up nine points in their opening six league matches.

It had been a difficult start to the campaign for MK Dons considering that they lost Russell Martin to Swansea City so close to the season starting.

However, they have shown one or two promising signs with their performances so far under Liam Manning.

With the summer transfer window now over, MK Dons have the chance to focus their full attention on League One until January.

That means the next few weeks will start to give more of an indication about where their squad is in relation to the rest of League One this season.

While we wait to see what happens with MK Dons over the next few weeks, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on their campaign so far. Can you get 20/20!

