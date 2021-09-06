Millwall will be looking to continue on from the bounce that their last gasp win over Blackpool gave them when they return from the international break, with Gary Rowett having also added Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool to bolster his squad on deadline day.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Millwall fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

20 quiz questions about Millwall's 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? George Saville Matt Smith Benik Afobe Jed Wallace