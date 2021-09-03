Luton Town find themselves mid-table after five games of this new Championship campaign.

Nathan Jones added eight new faces to his squad for the 2021/22 campaign but did not recruit past the 15th of July, in a summer of early rebuild for The Hatters.

Luton are now in their third successive campaign in the Championship, with last year’s 12th placed finish following survival on the final day the season prior.

Being the ambitious character that Jones is, he will be hoping to hit new heights with Luton this season and build on last year’s mid-table finish.

Here, we test your knowledge of everything to do with Luton’s 2021/22 season…

20 quiz questions about Luton Town’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who was Luton's first signing in the summer transfer window? Allan Campbell Reece Burke Fred Onyedinma Carlos Mendes Gomes