After a summer of turbulence at Derby County, the Rams’ start to the season has actually been quite impressive under Wayne Rooney.

They may have only won six points from a possible 15 this season, but they have only lost one league this season and that came in the very last seconds against Peterborough United last month.

There’s no doubting this campaign will still be an immense challenge with their lack of squad depth and the number of youngsters they have had to call upon – but they will be hoping their promising start will give them encouragement for the rest of 2021/22.

We’re quizzing you on their current season so far, asking you about Championship games, Carabao Cup ties and towards the end, a few questions regarding their transfer business.

There are 20 questions in this one – but do you think you can get 100%? Let us know how you got on when you’re done!

20 quiz questions about Derby County’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Which defender scored in the opening game of the season for Derby? Nathan Byrne Richard Stearman Curtis Davies Craig Forsyth