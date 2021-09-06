Crewe Alexandra will be looking to address their worrying start to the season in Sky Bet League One when they return from the international break, with the Railwaymen being set for a trip to Shrewsbury Town in their next league outing.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Crewe fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what we score overall!

20 quiz questions about Crewe Alexandra's 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who did the club play on the opening day of the season? Portsmouth Cheltenham Town Oxford United Morecambe