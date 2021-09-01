Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City News

20 quiz questions about Coventry City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Published

5 mins ago

on

It’s been a bright start to the season for Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship and they’ll be eager to maintain their form for the coming weeks and months.

The Sky Blues sit seventh in the league table after a strong opening to the campaign and will be aiming to keep looking up rather than over their shoulder in the season ahead.

How much can you remember about their campaign so far, though? Have a go at this quiz and find out…

20 quiz questions about Coventry City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

Who scored the first goal of their league season?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 quiz questions about Coventry City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: