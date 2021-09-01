It’s been a bright start to the season for Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship and they’ll be eager to maintain their form for the coming weeks and months.

The Sky Blues sit seventh in the league table after a strong opening to the campaign and will be aiming to keep looking up rather than over their shoulder in the season ahead.

How much can you remember about their campaign so far, though? Have a go at this quiz and find out…

20 quiz questions about Coventry City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored the first goal of their league season? Viktor Gyokeres Callum O'Hare Kyle McFadzean Fankaty Dabo