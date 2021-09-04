20 quiz questions about Cardiff City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Cardiff City head into the international break sat in ninth place in the Championship table after a solid start to the new campaign but they will know there is room for improvement.

Mick McCarthy will be expected to get the Bluebirds in and around the top-six in the Championship in his first full season in charge of the club, and there have been signs in the opening weeks of the season that he will be able to do that.

The Bluebirds invested well in the summer and managed to make some good signings in the transfer window without needing to be involved in any drama on Deadline Day. While they were also able to keep hold of star men like Kieffer Moore despite interest in him.

So with the season now a few weeks old we take a look back on Cardiff’s August and ask what you can remember from their campaign so far. Can you get 20/20!

1 of 20 Who got Cardiff’s assist for their opening goal of the 2021/22 season at home to Barnsley? Will Vaulks Perry Ng Ryan Giles Joe Ralls