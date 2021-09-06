20 quiz questions about Bristol Rovers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Bristol Rovers will be hoping to get on track after a disappointing start to the campaign – but will take heart from the fact they managed to end their winless league run against Oldham Athletic last month.

Joey Barton’s side have also built up a small amount of momentum in the last two games, managing to pick up a point at Holker Street against Barrow after a 4-1 hammering at Exeter and then winning 1-0 against Crawley Town at the weekend.

New signing Leon Clarke was the man to get on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon – and his experience could be key in turning their fortunes around after their relegation from League One last term.

Rovers have endured a tough start though, so this quiz on the club’s results so far this season may not be pretty viewing for the fourth-tier side’s fans.

There are a couple of questions about Barton’s business in the summer market though to help take the edge off!

How many of the 20 questions can you get right? Give it a go and let us know how you got on when you’re finished!

