Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

20 quiz questions about Bristol Rovers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers will be hoping to get on track after a disappointing start to the campaign – but will take heart from the fact they managed to end their winless league run against Oldham Athletic last month.

Joey Barton’s side have also built up a small amount of momentum in the last two games, managing to pick up a point at Holker Street against Barrow after a 4-1 hammering at Exeter and then winning 1-0 against Crawley Town at the weekend.

New signing Leon Clarke was the man to get on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon – and his experience could be key in turning their fortunes around after their relegation from League One last term.

Rovers have endured a tough start though, so this quiz on the club’s results so far this season may not be pretty viewing for the fourth-tier side’s fans.

There are a couple of questions about Barton’s business in the summer market though to help take the edge off!

How many of the 20 questions can you get right? Give it a go and let us know how you got on when you’re finished!

20 quiz questions about Bristol Rovers' 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

How many players came in from Fleetwood Town during the window following their release from Joey Barton's former side this summer?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 quiz questions about Bristol Rovers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: