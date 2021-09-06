20 quiz questions about Bradford City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Bradford City have enjoyed a strong start to the season in League Two as Derek Adams aims to get the club promoted back into League in his first term in charge.

However, the Bantams will have been left frustrated not to have taken all three points against ten-man Walsall on Saturday as they were forced to settle for just a point.

That result leaves Bradford in 3rd place in the League Two table with 11 points having been collected from their opening six games.

Adams can be pleased with that return but there are also some things that he will need to work on to get his side continuing to push for promotion.

It is vital that Bradford look to get another three points on the board in their next game away against Salford City as they aim to continue to build momentum.

