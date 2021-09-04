Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

20 quiz questions about Bolton Wanderers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

8 mins ago

It’s been an encouraging start to the 2021/22 season for Bolton Wanderers.

Following their promotion from League Two at the end of last season, the Trotters have claimed eight points from five league games so far, putting them 13th in the current third-tier table.

But just how much do you know about the club’s form since the campaign began?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about Bolton’s season so far, but how many can you get correct?

Who did Bolton play in their first league game of the season?


