Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

20 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will hope to kick on after a productive end to the summer transfer window.

Tony Mowbray took a while to bolster his squad, but a number of new arrivals joined towards the end of the transfer window.

After a steady start to proceedings, Mowbray will be keen to work with his new recruits and get his squad in order going forward.

Can you get 20 out of 20 on this quiz about Blackburn’s season so far? Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

20 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers' 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

Where do Blackburn sit after 5 league games?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers’ 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: