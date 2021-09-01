After becoming a promotion contender under former manager Valerien Ismael in the latter stages of last season, Barnsley have struggled to regain this form at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Under new boss Markus Schopp, they have won just one of their opening five league games despite also losing just one, with their highest point of the season undoubtedly coming at home to Coventry City.

After taking the lead in the first half, the Tykes did well to hold out until stoppage time, conceding a penalty in the dying seconds of the game.

But Brad Collins came up with the goods and saved Viktor Gyokeres’ penalty in the 93rd minute, sealing their only win of the season so far.

They will be hoping to improve on their early-season form in their next block of games – but we’re not testing you on the future. Instead, we’re quizzing you on Barnsley’s season so far and there are 20 questions in this Tykes-themed quiz.

Do you think you can get them all? There’s only one way to find out.

20 quiz questions about Barnsley's 2021/22 season so far - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Cardiff 1-1 Barnsley: Who equalised for Barnsley in the opening day tie in Wales? Callum Styles Cauley Woodrow Josh Benson Toby Sibbick