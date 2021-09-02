Life as AFC Bournemouth manager has gotten off to a pretty decent start for Scott Parker, who has seen his side go unbeaten in August in the Championship.

Having swapped Fulham for the south coast, Parker has had to content with losing star player Arnaut Danjuma to pastures new but a late flurry of transfer activity saw the Dutchman’s departure more-than covered.

What do you Cherries fans know about the season so far though? See if you can obtain full marks!

20 quiz questions about AFC Bournemouth’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What club did Bournemouth kick off their season against in the Carabao Cup? Swindon MK Dons Newport Gillingham