The 21st century has been very kind to Swansea City for the most part, with a lot of success coming the way of the South Wales club.

Swansea have won multiple trophies in that time and have spent many years in the Premier League, which would have seemed unthinkable in the early 2000’s when they were struggling in England’s fourth tier.

How much do you know about some of the best moments in Swansea’s history though? Take our new quiz and try and get full marks!

20 questions about some of Swansea City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What year were Swansea founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922