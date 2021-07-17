20 questions about some of Reading’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Reading have endured a pretty mixed period of their history over the past year.

Although their year of progress under Veljko Paunovic is a good sign for the Royals, their financial restraints are currently holding them back in the transfer market and it’s anybody’s guess as to where the club will finish next season.

For a club that’s had so many highs and lows, fans will be prepared for whatever comes their way – and with this in mind – we have picked out some of the biggest moments in Reading’s history and decided to quiz you on them.

There are 20 questions and seven different periods in this one – but how many can you get? 100%?

Give it a go!

1 of 20 In which year did Reading win the Simod Cup? 1984 1986 1988 1990