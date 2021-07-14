Queens Park Rangers are cautiously optimistic going into the new season.

It’s been a difficult few seasons for the Hoops with financial problems causing them plenty of problems, but it finally appears that the club are back on track.

Mark Warburton’s side enjoyed a decent campaign after finishing in ninth position in the Championship, a ranking that they’ll be hoping to improve on next term.

Securing promotion would be a huge achievement for the club, but how much do you remember about these other historic moments? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

20 questions about some of QPR's biggest ever moments in their history - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were QPR originally founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883