20 questions about some of Preston North End’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Despite never being a Premier League club since its inception, Preston North End are one of the most history-laden outfits in English football.

The Premier League isn’t the be all and end all though – North End would like to get there at some point but their history has seen them win the First Division multiple times and there’s a few FA Cup’s in there as well.

How much do you know about PNE’s biggest moments? Try and get full marks to prove your superior Lilywhites knowledge!

1 of 20 How many FA Cup's have PNE won? 1 2 3 4