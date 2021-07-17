20 questions about some of Portsmouth’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Ever since their formation in 1898, Portsmouth have had a rather eventful history.

From promotions and relegations, to cup runs and financial problems, there has almost always been something to think about for Pompey fans.

Here though, we’re testing your knowledge of some of the brighter points of the club’s long history.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 questions about some of the biggest moments to have happened to Portsmouth during their existence, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 20 In what year were Portsmouth first elected into the Football League? 1900 1910 1920 1930