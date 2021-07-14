Formed in 1934, Peterborough United have certainly had an eventful existence.

The Posh have enjoyed plenty of promotions up and down the Football League over the years, as well as few cup runs to go with.

But how well do you remember some of those standouts occasions from across the course of the club’s history?

Here, in order to help find, we’ve given you 20 questions about some of the biggest moments to have happened to Peterborough United, so how many can you get correct?

20 questions about some of Peterborough United's biggest ever moments in their history - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were Peterborough first elected to the Football League? 1950 1960 1970 1980