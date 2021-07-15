20 questions about some of Oxford United’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

After missing out on promotion via the play-offs for two seasons running, Oxford United will hope for more luck next season.

The U’s have enjoyed a positive few years under Karl Robinson, but they have ultimately ended in heartbreak which they will hope to put right soon.

Of course, if Oxford were to move up to the Championship and win promotion, then it would be some achievement and one of their best ever moments.

With that in mind, can you get full marks on this quiz?

1 of 20 Oxford won their first ever League Cup in what year? 1976 1986 1996 2006