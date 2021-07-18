20 questions about some of Newport County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Newport County have managed to enjoy a strong summer in the transfer window as they aim to go one better than last term and earn promotion from League Two.

Michael Flynn’s side were on the wrong end of narrow defeat to Morecambe in the League Two play-off final and they will be hoping to avoid a similar situation next term in the fourth tier.

During the summer window so far, Newport have managed to secure the arrivals of the likes of Courtney Baker-Richardson, James Clarke, Joe Day, Jermaine Hylton, Cameron Norman, Ed Upson, Christopher Missilou and Courtney Senior. Those are all solid additions to the squad and should put Flynn’s side in a strong position to challenge once again.

However, there will still be chances for Newport to add one or two more quality signings to their squad during the rest of the transfer window.

