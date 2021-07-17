Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

20 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will be aiming to compete for a play-off place under the guidance of Neil Warnock next season at the Riverside Stadium, with the North East outfit having fallen away towards the back end of the campaign just gone. 

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Boro fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 20

When did the club leave Ayresome Park?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: