Luton Town have been through a roller-coaster 15 years, and it has been rather unusual if The Hatters have not been involved with any drama at either end of the table when a season finishes.

However, last year was one of those strange seasons where Luton secured a 12th-placed finish and had little to play for as the season drew to a close. It was the Bedfordshire club’s highest league finish since the 2006/07 season and has given The Hatters a platform to build on.

Here we delve back into some of Luton’s most memorable moments in their history. Can you ace the quiz and get 100%? Let us know in the comments…

20 questions about some of Luton Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored Luton's opener in the final of the 2009 Johnstone's Paint Trophy final? Claude Gnakpa Tom Craddock Chris Martin Asa Hall