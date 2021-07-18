20 questions about some of Leyton Orient’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Ever since their formation in 1881, Leyton Orient have experienced an eventful history.

With promotions, relegations, cup runs, and plenty more in between, there has always been plenty to talk about for O’s fans.

But just how much do know about some of the most memorable moments from the club’s existence?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about some of the biggest events in Orient’s history, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 20 In what year were Leyton Orient elected to the Football League? 1905 1910 1915 1920