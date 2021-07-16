Ipswich Town have had some incredible highs in their storied history – but also some terrible lows.

Fans may think that they’re currently stuck in those lows as they ply their trade in League One still, when it wasn’t so long ago that they were flying high in the Premier League and in Europe.

What do you know about some of the most memorable moments in Tractor Boys history though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can obtain full marks about all things Ipswich Town!

20 questions about some of Ipswich Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What year were Ipswich founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898