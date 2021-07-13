20 questions about some of Hull City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Hull City are preparing for life back in the Championship after just one season in League One.

Grant McCann’s side proved they deserve to be in the second tier by winning the title last season – in what was certainly one of the greatest moments in their recent history.

We’ve looked back at a few more of their biggest moments from over the years and put together this quiz.

There are 20 questions – can you score full marks? Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 20 1. Who did Hull City beat in the 2008 Championship Play-off final? Brighton Bristol City Cardiff City Watford