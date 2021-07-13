20 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Huddersfield Town are a club that has so much history to dive into.

Founded in the early 1900s, the club have won First Division titles, the FA Cup and played in the Premier League.

How much about Huddersfield’s history do their most loyal supporters know, though?

We’ve pieced together a 20-question quiz below to really test your knowledge on Town.

Can you score 100% or do some of the questions leave you scratching your head?

Take it on below:

1 of 20 In what year were Huddersfield founded? 1904 1906 1908 1910