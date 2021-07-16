Gillingham
20 questions about some of Gillingham’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?
Gillingham are currently plying their trade in League One under Steve Evans, preparing for 2021/22 and what is a very competitive third tier.
Naturally, then, hopes of a promotion already look an outside bet, with the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town flexing their muscles in the division.
It would really be a big moment in Gillingham’s history if they could do something next season.
On the topic of that rich history, we’ve pieced together a 20-question quiz looking at some big moments for the club from over the years.
Can you score 100%?