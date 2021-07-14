Doncaster Rovers will be hoping for a much-improved season this season.

The Yorkshire side endured a frustrating time last term after finishing the campaign in 14th position in League One, way off the pace of a potential play-off push.

This time around they’ll certainly be hoping to crack the top six.

Doncaster have had some real successes in their history but how much do you know about some of the club’s biggest moments since they formed? Have a go of our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

20 questions about some of Doncaster Rovers' biggest ever moments in their history - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year was Doncaster Rovers founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879