20 questions about some of Derby County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Derby County have endured a turbulent summer so far and they face a real challenge of getting together a squad capable of enjoying a solid season in the Championship next term.

Wayne Rooney’s side need to add players to their squad with that looking very thin at the moment but they are not being helped by the transfer embargo situation they are experiencing. There is still some ability for them to recruit loan players and free transfers though and that has to be the aim over the next few weeks.

The Rams have at least avoided relegation via a points deduction and now they need to get their financial situation in order to avoid facing further issues with the EFL. It is looking like a major task for Rooney over the next few weeks to get them ready for the campaign.

There have been a lot of major moments throughout Derby’s history and the Rams are facing another one at the moment.

While we wait to see what happens with Derby, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the biggest moments in the club’s history. Can you get 20/20!

1 of 20 Derby County hold the joint record for the heaviest ever FA Cup final loss when they were beaten by Bury in which year? 1908 1913 1903 1905