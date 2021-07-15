Charlton Athletic have had some famous moments over the years but how much do you know about them?

In this quiz, we’re taking a look back at some of the highest highs and lowest lows the club has faced, with them all significant moments in the history of Charlton Athletic.

There are 20 questions to get right or wrong, so see how many of them you can answer correctly as we take a whirlwind tour through some of the Addicks’ history…

20 questions about some of Charlton Athletic's biggest ever moments in their history - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year did Charlton win the FA Cup final? 1946 1947 1948 1949